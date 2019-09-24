Woman punched in face in Corby attempted robbery

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Corby.

The incident happened in the underpass between Dunedin Road and Viking Way on Sunday, September 22, between 5.40am and 5.50am, when a woman was approached by a man who tried to steal the mobile phone in her hand.

When she resisted, the man punched her in the face before running off in the direction of Dunedin Road.

The offender is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 6ft, slim, wearing a black hooded top which had drawstrings allowing it to be pulled closed so that only his eyes were visible.

He also wore light grey jogging bottoms and dirty white Nike trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.