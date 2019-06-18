Woman left needing stitches after Rothwell brawl

A woman required hospital treatment after a brawl in Rothwell yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Police were called to Market Hill, near The Old Bakehouse, at about 3.45pm to reports of a 'number of people' fighting.

Police were called to the scene

Officers assisted a woman in her 20s who had suffered a facial injury after being hit by a man.

A police spokesman said: "She was taken to hospital where she required stitches to her lip."

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made so far. No descriptions were available at this stage.

A police spokesman urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 using reference number 19000312389.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.