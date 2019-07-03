Woman forcibly robbed in Kettering

A woman was robbed by a man on a motorbike in Kettering.

In an appeal launched today (July 3) police said the woman was in King Street when the attack took place at about 12.35pm on June 19.

Police are investigating

She was leaving a shop in the area when she had her handbag forcibly stolen by a man on a motorbike.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, aged 25 to 35, of medium build, with dark brown hair and wearing a silver, full-faced motorcycle helmet."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.