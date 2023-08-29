Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Officers investigating the assault of a woman in Northampton’s Dallington Park are appealing for information to identify a man they wish to speak to.

Shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 22, a woman and her child were walking their dog in the park when an altercation occurred with an unknown man, in which the woman was assaulted.

During the incident the man also struck the woman’s dog with a thick dog chain. Neither the woman or her dog suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.