Woman admits role in Kettering drug supply

A London woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the supply of class A drugs in Kettering.

Georgia Wornes, 18 and of Vanbrough Crescent in Northolt, Ealing, admitted one count of conspiracy to supply heroin and one of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

She was arrested and charged as part of Operation Serpent, which began with a three-day, intelligence-led operation in June 2019, when 250 police officers executed simultaneous warrants targeting multiple addresses in Kettering and north-west London.

Wornes was arrested in London in August.

Another 19 defendants charged as part of the operation are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court over the next two weeks to enter pleas.

Wornes will be sentenced after the conclusion of any trials.