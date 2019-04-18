Woman, 90, assaulted in Corby village

A 90-year-old woman has been assaulted in a Corby village.

The incident happened at about 10pm on Tuesday (April 16) in Cottingham when the woman was approached by a man at her side gate who kept saying the word ‘Millfield’.

The man then pushed the woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious for a short period of time.

The offender was wearing black gloves with a white stripe on them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.