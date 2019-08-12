Woman, 71, robbed in Corby

A pensioner fell to the ground after being robbed in a Corby car park.

The victim, a 71-year-old woman, was in the Morrisons car park in Oakley Road between 5.20pm and 5.40pm on August 2 when she was approached by a man.

Do you know this man?

He grabbed the handbag from her arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

The man was then chased off by a member of the public.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "The man in the images or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."