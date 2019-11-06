Wine thief whacks Northampton shop manager over the head with bottle during getaway

The Co-operative Food store in Fieldmill Road, Bellinge, was robbed. Photo: Google

Shortly after 7pm on Monday, October 28, two men picked up bottles of wine from a fridge in the Co-Op store in Fieldmill Road, Bellinge, and made for the exit.

As they tried to leave the manager saw them, prompting the shorter of the pair to strike him in the head with a bottle, causing swelling and bruising.

The pair then ran towards the Deer Leap pub, where the shorter man fell and dropped a bottle, before both ran off.

A number of people were around the shop entrance at the time of the incident and police would like to hear from them as they may be able to provide further information about the incident.

The suspect who assaulted the manager is described as a white man, around 5ft 6in, of slim build, in his late teens to early 20s.

He wore a grey hoody, a black jacket with a fur-edged hood worn up, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers - he also carried a black Nike rucksack on his back.

The second suspect is described as a white man, around 6ft, of slim build and also in his late teens to early 20s.

He wore a red jacket with a white logo on the chest and the jacket hood up, blue jeans and dark shoes.