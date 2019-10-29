Wicksteed Park can't rebuild Wicker Man after 'serious vandalism' - but has added free disco

Wicksteed Park bosses have said they will not be able to rebuild their wicker man after their minotaur was destroyed last night.

Police are investigating the suspected arson attack that burned the minotaur wicker man last night.

The minotaur before it was set on fire last night

Rachel James, head of sales and marketing at Wicksteed Park, said: "Unfortunately, it will not be possible to rebuild the Minotaur Wicker Man in time for Saturday."

In a statement, the park said it vowed to make Saturday's Bonfire Night the best one ever "despite an incident of serious vandalism which destroyed this year's Wicker Man."

Wicksteed Park said: "The large structure was due to be lit alongside the bonfire at this Saturday's event but was destroyed in a fire last night."

The park has now announced there will be a free family disco with Wicky Bear in The Pavilion Ballroom after the fireworks.

Customers who have bought ride wristbands on Saturday will now automatically get free admission to the fireworks.

The family disco is an addition to the night, where there will be fireworks at 8pm as well as a bonfire, funfair, local DJ Big Bopper.

There will also be a laser show telling the story of the Witches of Wicksteed.

Rachel said: "As hugely disappointing as this incident it, we won't allow it to affect the evening, and with the addition of our first ever laser show, we are sure everyone will enjoy what is always a great event."

Tickets can be bought online for £4 or on the door for £5. There is free parking but it is expected to get very busy.