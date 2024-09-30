Who’s been sentenced from Wellingborough, Barton Seagrave, Finedon, Kettering and Corby
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jacqueline Pitt
Thomas Road, Kettering. Age 57.
On 03/04/24 at Victoria Promenade, Northampton, drove a Vauxhall Mokka without a valid MOT certificate.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £88.
Shaun Martin
Seaford Walk, Corby. Age 42.
On 06/08/24 at Beanfield Avenue, Corby, drove a Range Rover not displaying L-plates; unsupervised by a qualified driver; and without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £64.
Aisha Swords
High Street, Finedon. Age 24.
On 10/12/23 at the Old Band Club in Orchard Road, Finedon, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of her functions; assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including a rehabilitation activity of 20 days. To pay compensation of £150. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Christopher Curry
Troon Street, Wellingborough. Age 54.
On 18/12/23 drove a vehicle in Newton Road without due care and attention.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points. Fined £230, ordered to pay £650 costs and a surcharge of £92.
Anthony Wood
Keswick, Wellingborough. Age 30.
Between 17/03/24 and 31/07/24 at Wellingborough, contacted a female victim by phone while prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates' Court
Plea: Guilty. 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay costs of £85.
Nikki Summerlin
Venus Avenue, Barton Seagrave. Age 50.
On 28/01/23 at Broughton, caused serious injury by driving a Vauxhall Mokka on the A43 at Broughton without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £80.
Jake Gibson
Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age 29.
On 26/06/24 at Cannon Street, Wellingborough had, in a public place, a Stanley knife; on 26/06/24 at Cannon Street, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; on 26/06/24 at Cannon Street, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had, in a public place, an offensive weapon namely a belt.
Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison. Ordered to pay £150 costs.