Who’s been sentenced from Wellingborough, Barton Seagrave, Finedon, Kettering and Corby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jacqueline Pitt

Thomas Road, Kettering. Age 57.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest results from our local courts

On 03/04/24 at Victoria Promenade, Northampton, drove a Vauxhall Mokka without a valid MOT certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £88.

Shaun Martin

Seaford Walk, Corby. Age 42.

On 06/08/24 at Beanfield Avenue, Corby, drove a Range Rover not displaying L-plates; unsupervised by a qualified driver; and without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £64.

Aisha Swords

High Street, Finedon. Age 24.

On 10/12/23 at the Old Band Club in Orchard Road, Finedon, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of her functions; assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a rehabilitation activity of 20 days. To pay compensation of £150. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Christopher Curry

Troon Street, Wellingborough. Age 54.

On 18/12/23 drove a vehicle in Newton Road without due care and attention.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points. Fined £230, ordered to pay £650 costs and a surcharge of £92.

Anthony Wood

Keswick, Wellingborough. Age 30.

Between 17/03/24 and 31/07/24 at Wellingborough, contacted a female victim by phone while prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Nikki Summerlin

Venus Avenue, Barton Seagrave. Age 50.

On 28/01/23 at Broughton, caused serious injury by driving a Vauxhall Mokka on the A43 at Broughton without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £80.

Jake Gibson

Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age 29.

On 26/06/24 at Cannon Street, Wellingborough had, in a public place, a Stanley knife; on 26/06/24 at Cannon Street, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; on 26/06/24 at Cannon Street, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had, in a public place, an offensive weapon namely a belt.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison. Ordered to pay £150 costs.