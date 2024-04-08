Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Charlotte Legate

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 10/10/23 at Kettering had a kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £114.

George Chadwick

HMP Five Wells. Age: 22

On 09/11/23 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, possessed a mobile phone without authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Gabrielius Baubkus

Thorngate Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 20/01/24 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for three years. To pay costs of £85 or a victim surcharge of £154.

Dylan Way

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 21

On 04/09/23 at Rushden damaged a person’s car; on 12/12/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to criminal damage, guilty to failing to surrender. Verdict on criminal damage: Found guilty. Fined £338. To pay compensation of £400 and costs of £620.

Robert Davis

Gardeners Crescent, Kettering. Age: 36

On 03/02/24 at Kettering had a large kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.

Darcy Broadway

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 25/02/24 at Cell City, Kettering, damaged a glass panel door.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £32 and to pay compensation of £1,440.

Jordan Graver

Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 25/02/24 at Kettering damaged a person’s vehicle; damaged a person’s vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Laura Morrison

Victoria Street, Kettering. Age: 31

On 25/02/24 at Northampton stole laundry detergent worth £80.44 from B&M.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Lawrence Masamvu

Eastfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 26/02/24 at Wellingborough drove a Kia after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Dean Petts

Bailey Close, Kettering. Age: 39

On 18/03/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; damaged a police car; assaulted a police sergeant; assaulted a police sergeant by beating him.