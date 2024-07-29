Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Woodford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Taylor Garden

Blandford Avenue, Kettering. Age: 22

Court news

On 17/06/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £553, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £221.

Ramesh Vaghjiani

Charles Street, Rothwell. Age: 57

On 17/06/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £148.

Christopher Nast

No fixed address. Age: 41

On 07/07/24 at Rushden stole meat and cheese worth £35 from Co-op; on 08/07/24 at Rushden stole meat worth £23 from Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To pay compensation of £35 and costs of £85.

Cornell Mason

HMP Five Wells. Age: 46

On 13/01/24 at Northamptonshire stole items worth £120 from Sainsbury’s.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £120 and costs of £85.

Roger Clarke

Well Lane, Rothwell. Age: 45

On 13/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £120 from Sainsbury’s, during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay costs of £85.

Christopher Coles

Croyland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

Between 27/11/22 and 14/01/23 at Wellingborough committed fraud by false representation by obtaining fuel over a period of time for his personal vehicle using his employer fuel card, intending to make a gain worth £607.20

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £607.20, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Jayden McGowan

Mill Road, Woodford. Age: 26

On 04/06/24 at Woodford drove while disqualified; without insurance.