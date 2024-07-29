Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Woodford
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Taylor Garden
Blandford Avenue, Kettering. Age: 22
On 17/06/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £553, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £221.
Ramesh Vaghjiani
Charles Street, Rothwell. Age: 57
On 17/06/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £148.
Christopher Nast
No fixed address. Age: 41
On 07/07/24 at Rushden stole meat and cheese worth £35 from Co-op; on 08/07/24 at Rushden stole meat worth £23 from Asda.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To pay compensation of £35 and costs of £85.
Cornell Mason
HMP Five Wells. Age: 46
On 13/01/24 at Northamptonshire stole items worth £120 from Sainsbury’s.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £120 and costs of £85.
Roger Clarke
Well Lane, Rothwell. Age: 45
On 13/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £120 from Sainsbury’s, during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay costs of £85.
Christopher Coles
Croyland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35
Between 27/11/22 and 14/01/23 at Wellingborough committed fraud by false representation by obtaining fuel over a period of time for his personal vehicle using his employer fuel card, intending to make a gain worth £607.20
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £607.20, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Jayden McGowan
Mill Road, Woodford. Age: 26
On 04/06/24 at Woodford drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for nine months. Fined £738, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £295.