Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Woodford

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 23:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Taylor Garden

Blandford Avenue, Kettering. Age: 22

Court newsCourt news
Court news

On 17/06/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £553, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £221.

Ramesh Vaghjiani

Charles Street, Rothwell. Age: 57

On 17/06/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £148.

Christopher Nast

No fixed address. Age: 41

On 07/07/24 at Rushden stole meat and cheese worth £35 from Co-op; on 08/07/24 at Rushden stole meat worth £23 from Asda.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To pay compensation of £35 and costs of £85.

Cornell Mason

HMP Five Wells. Age: 46

On 13/01/24 at Northamptonshire stole items worth £120 from Sainsbury’s.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £120 and costs of £85.

Roger Clarke

Well Lane, Rothwell. Age: 45

On 13/01/24 at Kettering stole items worth £120 from Sainsbury’s, during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay costs of £85.

Christopher Coles

Croyland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 35

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Between 27/11/22 and 14/01/23 at Wellingborough committed fraud by false representation by obtaining fuel over a period of time for his personal vehicle using his employer fuel card, intending to make a gain worth £607.20

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £607.20, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Jayden McGowan

Mill Road, Woodford. Age: 26

On 04/06/24 at Woodford drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for nine months. Fined £738, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £295.