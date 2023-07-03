Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Andrew Lewis

Wakefield, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 26/07/19 at Northamptonshire knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1,525.44 had been made to an account kept by him or in respect of which he had an interest, dishonestly failed to take reasonable steps to secure that the credit was cancelled; on 12/08/19 at Northamptonshire knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1,525.44 had been made to an account kept by him or in respect of which he had an interest, dishonestly failed to take reasonable steps to secure that the credit was cancelled; on 05/11/20 at Northamptonshire knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £884.91 had been made to an account kept by him or in respect of which he had an interest, dishonestly failed to take reasonable steps to secure that the credit was cancelled.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £3,935.79 and costs of £85.

Mariusz Koscielniak

Valley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 13/05/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s door; breached a non-molestation order; breached a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named street. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Sarah Messenger

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

Between 30/07/18 and 28/09/21 at Northamptonshire committed fraud by false representation by using funds from two bank accounts belonging to another to credit gambling sites without their permission, intending to make a gain of £1,295.98.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £1,295.

Raymond Chuter

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 18/02/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Louise Bradley

Lacemakers Court, Rushden. Age: 52

On 24/02/23 at Rushden assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,600. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £640.

David Chapman

Horrell Court, Rushden. Age: 41

On 28/03/23 at Asda, Rushden, stole Yankee candles and Playstation controllers worth £200.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £120.

Juliano Parante

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 53

On 14/05/23 at Kettering persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Brody Mountain

Cabot Close, Rothwell. Age: 21

On 20/05/23 at Rothwell when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.