Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Wellingborough, Wollaston and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Corey Craig

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 23/03/22 at Wellingborough wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Zakos Michael

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 22/11/22 damaged a glass door at Wellingborough Police Station.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £250.

Cameron Watt

Pleasant Row, Woodford. Age: 20

On 23/07/22 at Duck Street, Rushden, drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 146 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for three years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Cherie Irvine

The Gap, Wollaston. Age: 31

On 01/10/22 at The Banks, Wellingborough, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £230.

Michael Dicks

Grombold Avenue, Raunds. Age: 43

On 11/02/22 at Raunds were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Sean McMaster

Doddington Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 25/10/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Igor Cascaval

Fuller Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 04/10/22 at Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £230.

Keith Welch

Fenners Close, Rushden. Age: 42

On 15/07/21 at Raunds stole an iPhone belonging to DPD.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £357. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

