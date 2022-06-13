Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Kenneth Schlegel

Station Road, Kettering. Age: 32

Court news

On 20/05/22 at Rothwell damaged a Buddi tag; being the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for a constable in uniform; drove without insurance; while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. Banned from driving for 40 months.

Gary Sanders

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 16/11/21 at Wellingborough stole clothing worth £160 from Matalan; on 01/04/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks. To pay compensation of £160.

Mantas Uzdra

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 02/10/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 26/09/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Stephen Dunk

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 31

Between 01/08/21 and 13/10/21 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; on 31/07/21 at Northamptonshire sent a message which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; between 27/09/21 and 13/10/21 at Kettering made phone calls and texts which were banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Grzegorz Czwartkiewicz

Bootmaker Crescent, Raunds. Age: 46

On 26/05/22 at Rushden drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. Banned from driving for five years and four months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Matthew Kerr-Morgan

Fellows Close, Weldon. Age: 21

On 21/12/21 at Corby drove a vehicle when the proportion of a named drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Patrick Tompkins

Kilburn Place, Rushden. Age: 66

On 07/05/22 at Rushden when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Reece Hayes

Hamilton Close, Kettering. Age: 19

On 07/05/22 at Carrington Street, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £116, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.