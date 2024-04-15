Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Salah Uddin
Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30
On 24/03/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Nichola Godfrey
Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 33
On 01/09/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s BMW to the value of £950; damaged a company’s BMW to the value of £1,278.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Dean Biddle
Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27
On 01/09/23 at Wellingborough used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, knowing there was someone present who opposed to his entry.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.
Daniel Carruthers
No fixed address. Age: 42
On 25/03/24 at Corby attended a named street which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay costs of £85.
Nathaniel Simon
Jubilee Gardens, Rushden. Age: 33
On 20/11/23 at Northampton, being the subject of a football banning order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a requirement imposed upon him by failing to surrender his passport to a police station when required to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £412. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £165.
Hassan Miah
Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 39
On 07/11/23 at Northampton attended a named address which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Arron Smith
Upper Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 24
On 14/12/23 at Kettering General Hospital had an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Cameran Hutson
North Street, Raunds. Age: 25
On 28/03/24 at Raunds deleted or obscured internet history which was banned by a sexual risk order; installed and used a virtual private network which was banned by a sexual risk order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Michael Cameron
No fixed address. Age: 42
On 09/02/24 at McDonald’s, Corby, stole a person’s pedal cycle; on 26/03/24 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks. To pay compensation of £500 and a victim surcharge of £154.