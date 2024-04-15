Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Salah Uddin

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 24/03/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Nichola Godfrey

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 01/09/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s BMW to the value of £950; damaged a company’s BMW to the value of £1,278.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Dean Biddle

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 01/09/23 at Wellingborough used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, knowing there was someone present who opposed to his entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Daniel Carruthers

No fixed address. Age: 42

On 25/03/24 at Corby attended a named street which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay costs of £85.

Nathaniel Simon

Jubilee Gardens, Rushden. Age: 33

On 20/11/23 at Northampton, being the subject of a football banning order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a requirement imposed upon him by failing to surrender his passport to a police station when required to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £412. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £165.

Hassan Miah

Princes Street, Kettering. Age: 39

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 07/11/23 at Northampton attended a named address which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Arron Smith

Upper Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 24

On 14/12/23 at Kettering General Hospital had an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Cameran Hutson

North Street, Raunds. Age: 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 28/03/24 at Raunds deleted or obscured internet history which was banned by a sexual risk order; installed and used a virtual private network which was banned by a sexual risk order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Michael Cameron

No fixed address. Age: 42

On 09/02/24 at McDonald’s, Corby, stole a person’s pedal cycle; on 26/03/24 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.