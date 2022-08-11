Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Charlie Brooks

Sulgrave Way, Wellingborough. Age: 23

Court news

On 25/06/22 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £250, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Elarna Hinks

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 24/06/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Carl Barclay

Palk Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 10/10/21 at Northamptonshire damaged a woman’s TV to the value of £300.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £300.

Lewis Pretty

The Delves, Raunds. Age: 22

On 19/02/22 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Robert Webb

No fixed address. Age: 31

On 05/04/22 at Corby damaged a woman’s TV.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named street. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Piotr Siejka

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 50

On 20/06/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Jardine Dewar

Dalkeith Place, Kettering. Age: 30

On 18/05/22 at Corby stole detergents worth £104 from Wilko; on 05/05/22 at Kettering stole worming tablets worth £74 from Pets at Home; on 09/05/22 at Corby stole food and detergents from BP Fourways; on 04/06/22 at Corby stole coffee worth £92 from Sainsbury’s; on 14/07/22 at Kettering stole food from BP.

Plea: Guilty. Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. To pay compensation of £366.

Oleg Pustovidovs

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 30

On 17/02/21 at Kettering drove a Volvo after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.