Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Middleton, Oundle, Raunds and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Lee Buchanan
Woodlands Court, Kettering. Age: 37
On 12/5/22 at Gatwick Airport were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.
Eleanor Hunter
No fixed address. Age: 35
On 15/05/23 at Corby stole chilled items and coffee worth £100 from One Stop; on 05/05/23 at Corby stole items worth £65 including meat, tuna, a sandwich and milkshake from One Stop; on 08/05/23 at Corby stole items worth £250 including cooked meat, tea, coffee, a sandwich and milkshake from One Stop; on 11/05/23 at Corby stole items worth £150 including chocolate and laundry goods from One Stop; on 12/05/23 at Corby stole Carling beer and wine worth £130 from One Stop; on 13/05/23 at Corby stole household items and chocolate worth £150 from One Stop; on 10/05/23 at Corby stole meat, laundry products and chocolate worth £150 from One Stop; on 04/05/23 at Corby stole meat worth £63 from One Stop; on 03/05/23 at Corby stole items worth £107 including meat and coffee from One Stop; on 14/05/23 at Corby stole meat worth £80 from One Stop; on 05/05/23 at Corby stole items worth £100 including laundry goods and chocolate from One Stop.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,345.
Julian Farnie
Ashley Road, Middleton. Age: 54
On 20/05/23 at Middleton drove a Vauxhall while disqualified; without insurance; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Tomas Handzus
Albion Road, Kettering. Age: 29
On 07/05/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; while disqualified; on 22/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £2,566, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £1,026.
Dawid Bargiel
Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 25
On 26/11/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.
Teresa Briggs
Springfield Road, Oundle. Age: 47
Between 10/09/18 and 17/02/20 at Oundle dishonestly failed to promptly notify East Northants Council of a change in circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to housing benefit, namely that she was also employed in remunerated employment.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £4,200 and costs of £85.
Christopher Cox
Chelveston Road, Raunds. Age: 45
On 08/05/23 at Raunds assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Anthony McDonagh
Buckingham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 37
On 15/02/23 at Wellingborough knowing that payment for petrol was required dishonestly made off without having paid, with intent to avoid payment of £83.04.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £83.04, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.