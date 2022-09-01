Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Mawsley, Raunds, Thrapston and Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Donna Bassom

Gladstone Street, Raunds. Age: 47

Court news

On 21/09/19 at Raunds stole two extension leads worth £49.98 from QD Stores; on 04/10/19 stole an air fryer and curtains worth £75 from QD Stores; on 10/10/19 at Higham Ferrers stole meat joints worth £100 from Co-op; on 11/10/19 at Rushden stole laundry tablets worth £30 from Co-op; on 13/10/19 at Higham Ferrers stole meat joints worth £100 from Co-op; on 23/11/19 at Raunds stole a reindeer light set and air fresheners from QD Stores; on 15/02/20 at Rushden stole clothing and groceries worth £700 from Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £350.

Robert Calder

Scholars Row, Mawsley. Age: 62

On 01/05/22 at Kettering were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 70 days. Fined £750, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £75.

Patrick Wachira-Maina

Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 59

On 11/06/22 at Northampton drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £64.

David Kelly

Midland Road, Thrapston. Age: 55

On 12/06/22 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £127, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Joshua Cherry

Ash Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 30/06/22 at Market Street, Kettering, damaged a man’s car wing mirror to the value of £404.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £404.

Sean McDiarmid

High Street, Thrapston. Age: 31

On 10/06/22 at Thrapston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £460, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Thomas Gaffney

No fixed address. Age: 48

On 21/08/22 at Kettering damaged a Job Centre window to the value of £900.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.