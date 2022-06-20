Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Broughton

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Wendy Watts

Rutherglen Road, Corby. Age: 60

On 12/05/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a Honda Civic and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Benjamin Smith

No fixed abode. Age: 32

On 20/01/22 at Kettering stole eight packs of 10 Creme Eggs worth £48 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60 and to pay compensation of £48.

Eric Frimpong

Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 13/05/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Shaun Meadows

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 31/12/21 at Wellingborough damaged a man’s Audi to the value of £350.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £191. To pay compensation of £350, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Gary Redmond

Bowling Green Road, Kettering. Age: 53

On 13/05/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £330, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Aaron Dunstan

Ashdown Place, Corby. Age: 33

On 22/10/21 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going within 50m of any address where she is residing. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Casey Peterson

Baker Avenue, Broughton. Age: 26

On 08/05/22 at Broughton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Sylvie Sterling

Elizabeth Close, Wellingborough. Age: 70

On 07/05/22 at Wellingborough drove a VW Polo whilst unfit to drive through drink.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

