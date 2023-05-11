Who’s been sentenced from Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Daniel Tyrrell
Whitley Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 31
On 12/07/22 at Co-op, Irthlingborough, stole Red Bull, sandwiches and other snack items.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £30, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Jarad Moore
Presland Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 27
On 11/06/22 at Irthlingborough used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.
Kenneth Schlegel
Station Road, Kettering. Age: 33
On 16/01/23 at Desborough damaged a police tracker tag to the value of £665.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £665, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.
Peter McKay
Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45
On 14/03/23 at Wellingborough damaged a wall and front door to the value of £1,000; at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £500 and costs of £85.
Chelsea Robinson
Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 31
On 20/06/21 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Layla Elstob
Buttermere, Wellingborough. Age: 27
On 19/03/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.
Andrew Wright
Lavender Way, Rushden. Age: 55
On 18/03/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 29 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Gary Thorley
Short Stocks, Rushden. Age: 36
Between 01/02/22 and 07/09/22 at Rushden pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.
Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or attending a named address. Fined £40.