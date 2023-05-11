News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

In court

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 31st Mar 2022, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:40 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Daniel Tyrrell

Whitley Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 31

On 12/07/22 at Co-op, Irthlingborough, stole Red Bull, sandwiches and other snack items.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £30, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Jarad Moore

Presland Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 27

On 11/06/22 at Irthlingborough used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Kenneth Schlegel

Station Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 16/01/23 at Desborough damaged a police tracker tag to the value of £665.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £665, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Peter McKay

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 14/03/23 at Wellingborough damaged a wall and front door to the value of £1,000; at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £500 and costs of £85.

Chelsea Robinson

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 20/06/21 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Layla Elstob

Buttermere, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 19/03/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.

Andrew Wright

Lavender Way, Rushden. Age: 55

On 18/03/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 29 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gary Thorley

Short Stocks, Rushden. Age: 36

Between 01/02/22 and 07/09/22 at Rushden pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or attending a named address. Fined £40.