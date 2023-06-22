Who’s been sentenced from Irchester, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Manoj Sandhu
Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 46
On 20/10/21 at Kettering had an offensive weapon, namely a hockey stick, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Chas Dryden
Green Street, Wollaston. Age: 43
On 07/05/23 at Wellingborough drove a Saab after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 22/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Christopher Boyle
Drill Hall Court, Kettering. Age: 35
On 28/01/23 at Kettering when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £865, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £346.
Karl Eaton
Buckingham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 36
On 21/01/23 at Wellingborough resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £330, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £133.
Malachi Jones
Nest Farm Road, Wellingborough. Age: 34
Between 12/08/22 and 22/08/22 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; on 06/04/22 at Northamptonshire sent a woman a message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.
Jace Tordimah
Scotland Street, Kettering. Age: 20
On 20/02/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.
Jesse Mains
Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 21
On 29/03/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Claire Simmons
Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 37
On 12/05/23 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.