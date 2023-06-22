Who’s been sentenced from Irchester, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Manoj Sandhu

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 46

Court news

On 20/10/21 at Kettering had an offensive weapon, namely a hockey stick, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Chas Dryden

Green Street, Wollaston. Age: 43

On 07/05/23 at Wellingborough drove a Saab after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 22/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Christopher Boyle

Drill Hall Court, Kettering. Age: 35

On 28/01/23 at Kettering when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £865, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £346.

Karl Eaton

Buckingham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 21/01/23 at Wellingborough resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £330, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £133.

Malachi Jones

Nest Farm Road, Wellingborough. Age: 34

Between 12/08/22 and 22/08/22 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; on 06/04/22 at Northamptonshire sent a woman a message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Jace Tordimah

Scotland Street, Kettering. Age: 20

On 20/02/23 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Jesse Mains

Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 21

On 29/03/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Claire Simmons

Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 37

On 12/05/23 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad