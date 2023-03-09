Who's been sentenced from Irchester, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ionut Ghita

Kings Road, Rushden. Age: 28

Court news

On 03/01/23 at Newton Road, Rushden, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 27 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Paul Norman

Pine Close, Irchester. Age: 66

On 21/12/22 at Northamptonshire breached a sexual harm prevention order by using a pseudonym for an online account profile.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Bob Wheatley

Windsor Road, Rushden. Age: 60

On 14/10/22 at Irchester drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 209 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £225, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

Lauren Doherty

Doris Road, Kettering. Age: 21

On 22/08/22 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £30, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £12.

Jack Ellis

Ashfield Avenue, Raunds. Age: 21

On 27/09/22 at Northamptonshire drove a VW when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.9 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £383, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £153.

Nathan Purnell

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 11/08/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £184. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £74.

Mark Smart

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 35

Between 22/01/22 and 24/01/22 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Robert Mawbey

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 31/12/22 at Wellingborough stole property from Aldi.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.