Who's been sentenced from Irchester, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Tom Irimpan
Firdale Avenue, Rushden. Age: 36
On 25/01/23 at Ditchford Lane drove a Nissan after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £288, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.
Chelsea Robinson
Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 31
On 26/01/23 at A6003, Kettering, drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 100-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Anthony Rawle
Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 31
On 07/11/22 at Sainsbury’s, Rushden, stole meat products worth £20.85.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £50, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Corey Garratt
High Street, Irchester. Age: 19
On 06/11/22 Rushden drove a Vauxhall when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 11 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Dean Petts
Barnes Close, Kettering. Age: 37
On 27/01/23 at Kettering destroyed a glass window pane belonging to a person.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £30, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £25.99.
Bradley Willis
Foundry Walk, Thrapston. Age: 24
On 01/02/23 at Thrapston were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £64.
Ben Roberts
Piper’s Hill Road, Kettering. Age: 21
On 27/01/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £230.
Carlie Wasilewski
St Andrews Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 31
On 18/03/23 at Northampton drove while disqualified; were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £114.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.