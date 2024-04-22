Who’s been sentenced from Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jardine Dewar

Dalkeith Place, Kettering. Age: 32

Court news

On 18/03/24 at Kettering stole food worth £250 from Tesco; on 25/03/24 at Kettering stole food worth £50 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for seven weeks. To pay compensation of £300.

Daniel Goodman

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 10/09/23 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 46 months. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Joey John

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 05/12/23 at Wellingborough damaged a glass pane belonging to someone else.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £133. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £53.

Deimante Bendziute

Thorngate Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 09/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

David Harkins

No fixed address. Age: 42

On 07/02/24 at Kettering stole items worth £84 from Sainsbury’s; on 13/02/24 at Kettering, having entered part of a building as a trespasser, stole items worth £224 from Sainsbury’s; on 06/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £220 from Sainsbury’s; on 07/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £210 from Sainsbury’s; on 12/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £100 from Tesco; on 14/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £100 from Tesco; on 15/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £100 from Tesco; on 19/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £205 from Sainsbury’s; on 28/03/24 at Kettering stole items worth £100 from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. To pay compensation of £514.

Dene Phillips

Laywood Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 43

On 07/09/23 at Northamptonshire used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; at Kettering General Hospital used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Samantha Hames

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 22/11/23 at Northamptonshire, jointly with another unknown person, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; sent a voicemail which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a curfew with electronic monitoring for eight weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

James Treadwell

Meadow Walk, Higham Ferrers. Age: 35

On 05/03/24 at Rushden committed arson by damaging a man’s vehicle by fire; on 09/03/24 at Rushden committed arson by damaging a man’s vehicle by fire.