Who’s been sentenced from Great Oakley, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 09:33 BST
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Adrian Reed

Gold Street, Kettering. Age: 52

On 25/03/23 at Kettering stole four bottles of alcohol worth £110 from Asda; had a screwdriver for use in the course of or connection with theft; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or entering Asda in Kettering. To pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Charlene Howard

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 15/02/24 at Kettering stole washing pods worth £20 from Tesco; on 07/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 21/03/24 at Kettering stole washing detergent worth £50 from Tesco; on 24/03/24 at Kettering stole washing detergent from Tesco; on 29/03/24 at Kettering stole steaks from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay compensation of £90.

Dumoluhle Ndlove

Thwaite Close, Great Oakley. Age: 28

On 31/03/24 at Northampton damaged a phone belonging to Northamptonshire Police.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £80 and a victim surcharge of £26.

John Simonds

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 31/03/24 at Northampton stole a woman’s Mercedes; drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85.

Darren Horne

Birch Road, Rushden. Age: 56

On 24/01/24 at Rushden threatened a person with a Samurai sword in a private place.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Nicola Nistor

Grasmere Green, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 09/03/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 315 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Arkadiusz Nosek

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 09/03/24 at Wellingborough possessed an offensive weapon, namely an adapted Samurai sword, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a machete, in private.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Sevdrin Emilien

Bede Close, Higham Ferrers. Age: 49

On 10/03/24 at Irthlingborough drove a Mini after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £768, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £307.