Who’s been sentenced from Great Oakley, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Adrian Reed

Gold Street, Kettering. Age: 52

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 25/03/23 at Kettering stole four bottles of alcohol worth £110 from Asda; had a screwdriver for use in the course of or connection with theft; assaulted a man by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or entering Asda in Kettering. To pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Charlene Howard

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 15/02/24 at Kettering stole washing pods worth £20 from Tesco; on 07/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 21/03/24 at Kettering stole washing detergent worth £50 from Tesco; on 24/03/24 at Kettering stole washing detergent from Tesco; on 29/03/24 at Kettering stole steaks from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay compensation of £90.

Dumoluhle Ndlove

Thwaite Close, Great Oakley. Age: 28

On 31/03/24 at Northampton damaged a phone belonging to Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £80 and a victim surcharge of £26.

John Simonds

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 31/03/24 at Northampton stole a woman’s Mercedes; drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85.

Darren Horne

Birch Road, Rushden. Age: 56

On 24/01/24 at Rushden threatened a person with a Samurai sword in a private place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Nicola Nistor

Grasmere Green, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 09/03/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 315 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Arkadiusz Nosek

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 09/03/24 at Wellingborough possessed an offensive weapon, namely an adapted Samurai sword, in private; possessed an offensive weapon, namely a machete, in private.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Sevdrin Emilien

Bede Close, Higham Ferrers. Age: 49

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 10/03/24 at Irthlingborough drove a Mini after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; were in possession of cocaine.