Who’s been sentenced from Finedon, Irchester, Rothwell, Rushden, Titchmarsh and Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jacqueline Large
Cecil Street, Rothwell. Age: 37
On 14/01/24 at Rothwell assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Callie Moore
Nippendale, Rushden. Age: 38
On 10/02/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £560. To pay compensation of £160, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.
Peter Morris
High Street South, Rushden. Age: 61
On 14/02/24 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Wayne Barnett
Highfield Street, Finedon. Age: 54
On 22/02/24 at Stanwick drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.
Darren Thomas
Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 46
On 24/01/24 at Corby entered a dwelling as a trespasser and stole a TV.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £149, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Eleanor Hunter
No fixed address. Age: 36
On 03/03/24 at Corby stole alcohol, meat and cheese worth £95 from One Stop; on 05/03/24 at Corby stole coffee and alcohol worth £66 from One Stop; on 06/03/24 at Corby stole sweets and chocolate from One Stop; on 07/03/24 at Corby stole items worth £66 from One Stop; on 08/03/24 at Corby stole meat worth £94.70 from One Stop; stole items worth £185 from One Stop; on 09/03/24 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £50 from One Stop; on 10/03/24 at Corby stole meat, chocolate and laundry products worth £110 from One Stop; stole coffee and laundry products worth £60 from One Stop.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay compensation of £726.70.
Joseph Miller
Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 45
On 08/05/23 at Wellingborough damaged a door to the value of £84.83 belonging to Greatwell Homes.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £333. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £133.
Henry Williams
Chapel Street, Titchmarsh. Age: 57
On 10/07/23 at Titchmarsh harassed a man which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 14/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 22/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 28/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 30/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or attending any address he believes them to be residing at. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.