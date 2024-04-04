Who’s been sentenced from Finedon, Irchester, Rothwell, Rushden, Titchmarsh and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 22:37 BST
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jacqueline Large

Cecil Street, Rothwell. Age: 37

On 14/01/24 at Rothwell assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Callie Moore

Nippendale, Rushden. Age: 38

On 10/02/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £560. To pay compensation of £160, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.

Peter Morris

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 61

On 14/02/24 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Wayne Barnett

Highfield Street, Finedon. Age: 54

On 22/02/24 at Stanwick drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Darren Thomas

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 24/01/24 at Corby entered a dwelling as a trespasser and stole a TV.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £149, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Eleanor Hunter

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 03/03/24 at Corby stole alcohol, meat and cheese worth £95 from One Stop; on 05/03/24 at Corby stole coffee and alcohol worth £66 from One Stop; on 06/03/24 at Corby stole sweets and chocolate from One Stop; on 07/03/24 at Corby stole items worth £66 from One Stop; on 08/03/24 at Corby stole meat worth £94.70 from One Stop; stole items worth £185 from One Stop; on 09/03/24 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £50 from One Stop; on 10/03/24 at Corby stole meat, chocolate and laundry products worth £110 from One Stop; stole coffee and laundry products worth £60 from One Stop.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay compensation of £726.70.

Joseph Miller

Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 45

On 08/05/23 at Wellingborough damaged a door to the value of £84.83 belonging to Greatwell Homes.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £333. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £133.

Henry Williams

Chapel Street, Titchmarsh. Age: 57

On 10/07/23 at Titchmarsh harassed a man which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 14/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 22/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 28/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 30/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or attending any address he believes them to be residing at. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

