Who’s been sentenced from Finedon, Irchester, Rothwell, Rushden, Titchmarsh and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Jacqueline Large

Cecil Street, Rothwell. Age: 37

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 14/01/24 at Rothwell assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Callie Moore

Nippendale, Rushden. Age: 38

On 10/02/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £560. To pay compensation of £160, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.

Peter Morris

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 61

On 14/02/24 at Wellingborough were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Wayne Barnett

Highfield Street, Finedon. Age: 54

On 22/02/24 at Stanwick drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Darren Thomas

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 24/01/24 at Corby entered a dwelling as a trespasser and stole a TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £149, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Eleanor Hunter

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 03/03/24 at Corby stole alcohol, meat and cheese worth £95 from One Stop; on 05/03/24 at Corby stole coffee and alcohol worth £66 from One Stop; on 06/03/24 at Corby stole sweets and chocolate from One Stop; on 07/03/24 at Corby stole items worth £66 from One Stop; on 08/03/24 at Corby stole meat worth £94.70 from One Stop; stole items worth £185 from One Stop; on 09/03/24 at Corby stole meat and alcohol worth £50 from One Stop; on 10/03/24 at Corby stole meat, chocolate and laundry products worth £110 from One Stop; stole coffee and laundry products worth £60 from One Stop.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay compensation of £726.70.

Joseph Miller

Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 45

On 08/05/23 at Wellingborough damaged a door to the value of £84.83 belonging to Greatwell Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £333. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £133.

Henry Williams

Chapel Street, Titchmarsh. Age: 57

On 10/07/23 at Titchmarsh harassed a man which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 14/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 22/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 28/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 30/07/23 at Titchmarsh contacted a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.