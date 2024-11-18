Who’s been sentenced from Earls Barton, Kettering, Rushden, Corby and Market Harborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
John McAulay
Constable Road, Corby. Age 48.
On 16/10/24 at Rothwell, stole food and groceries to the value of £168.54 belonging to Co-Op; on 03/10/24 at Corby, stole boxes of chocolate to the value of approximately £200, belonging to Sainsbury’s.
Plea: Guilty. Community order involving ten supervision days. Ordered to pay compensation of £200.
Nathan Newman
Birchall Road, Rushden. Age 25.
On 14/08/24 at Kettering damaged the Codes of Practice Book belonging to Northamptonshire Police.
Plea: Guilty. Ordered to pay compensation of £17, fined £29 and ordered to pay costs of £85.
Joshua Bradley
Newman Street, Kettering. Age 30.
On 17/10/24 at Kettering used a vehicle on Pipe Lane, Kettering, when there was not in force a policy of insurance; on 17/10/24 at Pipe Lane, Kettering, drove a vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 21 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 15 months after release from prison. Ordered to pay costs of £85.
Brett Herby
Compton Way, Earls Barton. Age 45.
On 22/07/223 at Northamptonshire, was in possession of a quantity of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £403. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £161.
Daniel Boylan
Havelock Street, Kettering. Age 32.
Between 18/09/24 and 22/09/24 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, contacted a female victim which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates court on 06/11/23; on 26/09/24 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, tried to make contact with a female victim via a third party which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order; on 21/09/24 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, tried to make contact with a female victim via a third party which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 24 weeks and ordered to pay costs of £85.
Bradley Hinchon
Queen Street, Rushden. Age 20.
On 10/04/24 intentionally strangled a woman; on 10/04/24 assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Committed to a young offender institution for 22 months, consecutive to the activation of a suspended sentence order. Five year restraining order imposed
Nathan Price
Bradford Street, Market Harborough. Age 19.
On 05/05/23 at Lidl in Kettering, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Three months in prison suspended for 18 months. Ordered to comply with a 20 day rehabilitation order and with a three month curfew. Ordered to pay compensation of £300, costs of £60 and a surcharge of £41.