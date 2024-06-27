Who’s been sentenced from Earls Barton, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Blake Owens
Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 32
On 07/06/24 at Rushden stole items worth £100 from Co-op; on 09/06/24 at Rushden stole items worth £50 from Co-op; on 10/06/24 at Rushden stole items worth £80 from Co-op; on 11/06/24 at Wellingborough stole items worth £82.50 from Co-op.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £230.
Cameran Hutson
North Street, Raunds. Age: 26
On 02/06/24 at Northamptonshire failed to comply with sex offender register notification requirements by failing to notify of a change of circumstances within three days.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.
Scott Paterson
Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 41
On 25/07/23 at Kettering damaged a man’s glass panel; on 14/09/23 at Kettering with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a 60-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £114.
Jeria Omwenga
No fixed address. Age: 35
On 20/03/24 at Corby had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £650 and a surcharge of £114.
Alan Gray
Avenue Road, Rushden. Age: 77
On 18/04/24 at Rushden assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.
James Warner
Leys Road, Earls Barton. Age: 38
On 26/03/24 at Earls Barton assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 160 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Christopher McDowell
Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 33
On 26/05/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £200.