Who’s been sentenced from Earls Barton, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 10:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Blake Owens

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 32

Court newsCourt news
Court news

On 07/06/24 at Rushden stole items worth £100 from Co-op; on 09/06/24 at Rushden stole items worth £50 from Co-op; on 10/06/24 at Rushden stole items worth £80 from Co-op; on 11/06/24 at Wellingborough stole items worth £82.50 from Co-op.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £230.

Cameran Hutson

North Street, Raunds. Age: 26

On 02/06/24 at Northamptonshire failed to comply with sex offender register notification requirements by failing to notify of a change of circumstances within three days.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.

Scott Paterson

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 41

On 25/07/23 at Kettering damaged a man’s glass panel; on 14/09/23 at Kettering with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a 60-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £114.

Jeria Omwenga

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 20/03/24 at Corby had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £650 and a surcharge of £114.

Alan Gray

Avenue Road, Rushden. Age: 77

On 18/04/24 at Rushden assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.

James Warner

Leys Road, Earls Barton. Age: 38

On 26/03/24 at Earls Barton assaulted a man by beating him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 160 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Christopher McDowell

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 26/05/24 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £200.