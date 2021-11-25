Who's been sentenced from Desborough, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Adil Belfqih

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 51

In court

On 24/07/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; had an offensive weapon, namely a smashed glass bottle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £60 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Tessa Goodrum

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 30/04/21 at Rushden drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £180, to pay costs of £60 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ashton Drage-Dawes

Queen Street, Desborough. Age: 33

On or about 06/06/19 at Northampton knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1,525.44 had been made to an account kept by her or in respect of which she had an interest, dishonestly failed to take such steps as were reasonable to secure that the credit was cancelled; on or about 19/03/19 at Northampton knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1525 had been made to an account kept by her or in respect of which she had an interest, dishonestly failed to take such steps as were reasonable to secure that the credit was cancelled.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Sean Drage-Dawes

Queen Street, Desborough. Age: 33

On or about 06/06/19 at Northampton knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1,525.44 had been made to an account kept by him or in respect of which he had an interest, dishonestly failed to take such steps as were reasonable to secure that the credit was cancelled; on or about 19/03/19 at Northampton knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1525 had been made to an account kept by him or in respect of which he had an interest, dishonestly failed to take such steps as were reasonable to secure that the credit was cancelled.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Christopher Doel

Larkwood Close, Kettering. Age: 37

On 28/09/21 at Carrington Street damaged property belonging to a woman; damaged the seat of a police vehicle belonging to Northamptonshire Police.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of a total of £140 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Marnie Baker

Goldfinch Street, Thrapston. Age: 21

On 06/10/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Adrian Ainsworth

Blinco Road, Rushden. Age: 49

On 04/07/21 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 155 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

Colm Gregg

Blenheim Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 08/10/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.