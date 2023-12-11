Who’s been sentenced from Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Kelly Pritchard

Boundary Avenue, Rushden. Age: 45

On 04/11/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Billy Jenkins

Alfred Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 04/11/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Dylan Chapman

Yaffle Crescent, Desborough. Age: 20

On 04/11/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Emil Luniewski

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 02/09/23 at Swansgate Shopping Centre, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Fined £50, to pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Dean Petts

Grasmere Road, Kettering. Age: 38

On 27/09/23 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; stole washing tablets worth £33 from B&M; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man with intent to cause him to believe that violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £133, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Benjamin Smith

Lewis Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 04/11/23 at Kettering stole chocolate from Tesco; on 21/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160. To pay compensation of £10 and costs of £85.

Jayme Moyle

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 08/07/23 at Northampton used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

Ethan Lee

St John’s Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 08/10/23 at Carrington Street, Kettering, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards door staff with intent to cause them to believe that violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £403. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £161.

Connor Hockridge

Grizedale Close, Kettering. Age: 31

On 08/10/23 at Carrington Street, Kettering, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to another with intent to cause them to believe that violence would be used; assaulted a person.