Who's been sentenced from Cransley, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Rushden
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
David Harkins
St Oswalds Close, Kettering. Age: 41
On 01/05/22 at Leicestershire stole alcohol worth £68 from Sainsbury’s; on 28/11/22 at Gold Street, Kettering, were in possession of crack cocaine; were in possession of diamorphine.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £124.
Kudakwashe Mbirimi
Burdock Way, Desborough. Age: 26
On 18/11/22 at Bayes Street, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £96.
Liam Watts
Fuller Street, Kettering. Age: 25
On 13/03/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Corey Bubbins
Jubilee Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 18
On 14/10/22 at Rushden threatened a man that he would damage his vehicle; had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Conor Lyell
Lucas Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 28
On 26/09/21 at Irthlingborough damaged a door belonging to a woman.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Hatib Schmidt
Loddington Road, Cransley. Age: 44
On 14/07/20 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £22.
Lee Stevens
Moor Road, Rushden. Age: 49
On 11/10/22 at A428, St Neots, drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Radoslaj Bodak
Hill Street, Kettering. Age: 36
On 08/10/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.