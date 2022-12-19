Who's been sentenced from Cransley, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

David Harkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Oswalds Close, Kettering. Age: 41

Court news

On 01/05/22 at Leicestershire stole alcohol worth £68 from Sainsbury’s; on 28/11/22 at Gold Street, Kettering, were in possession of crack cocaine; were in possession of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £124.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kudakwashe Mbirimi

Burdock Way, Desborough. Age: 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 18/11/22 at Bayes Street, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £96.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Watts

Fuller Street, Kettering. Age: 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13/03/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey Bubbins

Jubilee Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 14/10/22 at Rushden threatened a man that he would damage his vehicle; had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Lyell

Lucas Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 26/09/21 at Irthlingborough damaged a door belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatib Schmidt

Loddington Road, Cransley. Age: 44

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 14/07/20 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Stevens

Moor Road, Rushden. Age: 49

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 11/10/22 at A428, St Neots, drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radoslaj Bodak

Hill Street, Kettering. Age: 36

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 08/10/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad