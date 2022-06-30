Who's been sentenced from Corby, Wellingborough, Gretton, Irchester, Raunds and Higham Ferrers

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Kyle Tew

Bridge Court, Corby. Age: 26

Court news

On 18/06/21 at Corby damaged the window of a person’s taxi to the value of £134.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £61. To pay compensation of £134, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ian Steel

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 07/06/22 at Kettering General Hospital used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence.

Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Cameron Hughes

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 26

On 26/09/21 at Corby damaged a window pane belonging to a woman to the value of £150.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £60. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Richard Bellamy

Spencer Street, Raunds. Age: 60

On 09/09/20 at Raunds sent a woman messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £200. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Carl McGregor

Chapel Hill, Irchester. Age: 41

On 01/04/22 at Irchester were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £220, to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Richard Smith

High Street, Gretton. Age: 55

On 03/05/22 at Corby damaged a woman’s window, furniture and ornaments; on 19/03/22 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Lewis Pack

Berrister Place, Raunds. Age: 28

On 05/09/21 at Ringstead assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jaimish Patel

Strode Road, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 18/05/22 at Northampton damaged a glass door belonging to McDonald’s.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Peter Williams

Borough Court, Higham Ferrers. Age: 43

On 25/04/22 at Higham Ferrers were in possession of cocaine; on 13/05/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £170, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.