The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Alexandru Nichita

Cupar Crescent, Corby. Age: 44

Court news

On 13/11/22 at Corby drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £2,133, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £853.

Dorin Moldovan

Allen Road, Rushden. Age: 52

On 05/09/22 at Queen Street, Rushden, had a kitchen knife in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

James Pentlow

Mill Road, Woodford. Age: 27

On 14/12/19 at Corby drove dangerously.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 240 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Jharnae Smith

Croyde Avenue, Corby. Age: 33

On 13/11/22 at Broughton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £269, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £108.

Barry Wright

Co-operative Row, Rushden. Age: 38

On 13/11/22 at Northampton drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £45 and a victim surcharge of £92.

Melissa Cobb

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 10/11/22 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed to do so; on 12/01/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £185 and to pay a victim surcharge of £54.

Cosmin Constantin

Oak Wood Drive, Corby. Age: 31

On 13/11/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.

Duaine Gamor

Sandby Road, Corby. Age: 18

On 28/03/21 at Northampton had a folding knife with a locking mechanism; were in possession of 0.37g of crack cocaine; were in possession of 0.39g of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.