A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Sharon Holly

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 59

Between 29/09/16 and 19/01/23 at Wellingborough dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to employment and support allowance, namely that she was maintaining a common household with her partner; on 23/09/21 at Wellingborough with a view to obtaining housing benefit dishonestly made a statement or representation to North Northamptonshire Council which was false, namely stating on a benefit form that there were no other household members; on 23/10/19 at Wellingborough with a view to obtaining housing benefit dishonestly made a statement or representation to North Northamptonshire Council which was false, namely stating on a form that her partner had not moved in with her; on 11/10/19 at Wellingborough with a view to obtaining housing benefit dishonestly made a statement or representation to North Northamptonshire Council which was false, namely stating in an application that she had no partner.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be under an electronic curfew for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £187.

Leon Campbell

Plumpton Court, Corby. Age: 29

On 12/10/23 at Corby stole items worth £150 from Aldi; on 24/11/23 at Corby stole items from Shell; on 10/11/23 at Rushden stole clothing worth £1,080 from Cotswold Outdoor; on 11/11/23 at Rushden stole clothing worth £2,260 from Cotswold Outdoor; on 27/11/23 at Rushden stole clothing worth £1,585 from Cotswold Outdoor; on 05/12/23 at Rushden stole items worth £300 from Asda; on 07/12/23 at Rushden stole clothing worth £2,100 from Cotswold Outdoor; on 16/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £130 from Aldi.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 35 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in a drug rehabilitation programme. To pay compensation of £240 and a surcharge of £154.

Steven Aspel

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 61

On 31/05/24 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Monika Loniewska

Hensman Close, Rushden. Age: 49

On 01/06/24 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Charlotte Peel

Main Road, Wilby. Age: 53

On 13/10/23 were in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Sywell Country Park and injured a man.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Contingent destruction order (proper control) made for dog. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Eleanor Hunter

Surfleet Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 13/06/24 at Corby stole goods worth £50 from One Stop; on 17/06/24 at Corby stole goods worth £100 from One Stop; on 18/06/24 at Corby stole goods worth £69.85 from One Stop; on 20/06/24 at Corby stole goods worth £71.95 from One Stop.