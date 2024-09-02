Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Rushden, Irchester, Burton Latimer, Kettering and Raunds
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Emma Wood
Grove Road, Rushden. Age 32.
On 14/12/2023 at Rushden, stole a box of assorted items, of a value unknown; failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order; at Weekley Wood Justice Centre assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Admits breach. Previous suspended sentence of six weeks imprisonment implemented.
Eliza Gjonaj
Baker Crescent, Irchester. Age 19.
On 29/05/24 drove an Audi A1 in Church Street, Wellingborough, with a provisional licence only; drove with illegal tyre.
Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Driving record endorsed with four points. To pay costs of £90, a surcharge of £48 and a £120 fine.
Shannon Poulson
Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age 27.
On 02/07/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Guilty. Community order, to participate in 25 rehabilitation requirement days. To pay £50 in compensation and costs of £310.
Amy-Alexis Hunstone
Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age 31.
Between 04/07/19 and 17/12/20 dishonestly claimed Universal Credit; On 18/03/19 dishonestly made a statement to the Department for Work and Pensions.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days. To pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £100.
Mohammed Bouara
Newman Street, Kettering. Age 26.
On 20/04/24 at Tanners Lane drove a motorcycle without displaying ‘L’ plates; drove a motorcycle the wrong way up Tanners Lane.
Plea: Guilty. Licence endorsed with three penalty points. Fined £40, to pay a surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.
Mark Robertson
Mcinnes Way, Raunds. Age 29.
On 12/05/24 at the B645 Hargrave drove a Honda motorcycle at a speed exceeding 60mph, namely 118mph; was not in proper control of the vehicle by reaching behind to attempt to hide the number plate.
Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Fined £576, to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £230.
David Chapman
No Fixed Abode, Rushden. Age 42.
On 12/04/2024 at Rushden stole numerous items to the value of £200, belonging to the Co-op; on 13/09/24 failed to surrender to bail at the appointed time.
Plea: Not guilty, found guilty. Nine weeks in prison including the activation of a suspended sentence.