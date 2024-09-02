Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Rushden, Irchester, Burton Latimer, Kettering and Raunds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Emma Wood

Grove Road, Rushden. Age 32.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest results from our local courts

On 14/12/2023 at Rushden, stole a box of assorted items, of a value unknown; failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order; at Weekley Wood Justice Centre assaulted a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Admits breach. Previous suspended sentence of six weeks imprisonment implemented.

Eliza Gjonaj

Baker Crescent, Irchester. Age 19.

On 29/05/24 drove an Audi A1 in Church Street, Wellingborough, with a provisional licence only; drove with illegal tyre.

Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Driving record endorsed with four points. To pay costs of £90, a surcharge of £48 and a £120 fine.

Shannon Poulson

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age 27.

On 02/07/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order, to participate in 25 rehabilitation requirement days. To pay £50 in compensation and costs of £310.

Amy-Alexis Hunstone

Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 04/07/19 and 17/12/20 dishonestly claimed Universal Credit; On 18/03/19 dishonestly made a statement to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days. To pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £100.

Mohammed Bouara

Newman Street, Kettering. Age 26.

On 20/04/24 at Tanners Lane drove a motorcycle without displaying ‘L’ plates; drove a motorcycle the wrong way up Tanners Lane.

Plea: Guilty. Licence endorsed with three penalty points. Fined £40, to pay a surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

Mark Robertson

Mcinnes Way, Raunds. Age 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 12/05/24 at the B645 Hargrave drove a Honda motorcycle at a speed exceeding 60mph, namely 118mph; was not in proper control of the vehicle by reaching behind to attempt to hide the number plate.

Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Fined £576, to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £230.

David Chapman

No Fixed Abode, Rushden. Age 42.

On 12/04/2024 at Rushden stole numerous items to the value of £200, belonging to the Co-op; on 13/09/24 failed to surrender to bail at the appointed time.

Plea: Not guilty, found guilty. Nine weeks in prison including the activation of a suspended sentence.