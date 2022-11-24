The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Marius Dracea

Helmsley Way, Corby. Age: 28

Court news

On 17/09/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £900, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £360.

Patrick Owens

Dovedale Road, Corby. Age: 40

On 28/09/22 at West Glebe Park, Corby, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was religiously aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Adam Nagy

Senwick Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 18/09/22 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £129.

Daniel Carruthers

Oldenburg Road, Corby. Age: 41

On 01/11/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; were in possession of cannabis; damaged a police van; on 07/11/22 at Corby damaged a window belonging to Corby News and Wine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £400.

Cristi Ungureanu

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 26

On 17/09/22 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.

Henry Javangwe

Birkdale Drive, Corby. Age: 22

On 10/09/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and an eight-week electronic curfew. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jordan-Anne Fordyce

Weldon Road, Corby. Age: 21

On 04/12/21 at Corby damaged a window of a man’s Vauxhall Astra.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £115.

William Healey

Talbot Road, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 28/07/22 at Burton Latimer were in possession of cannabis; on 23/08/22 at Kettering were in possession of crack cocaine; on 31/08/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis; on 08/11/22 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

