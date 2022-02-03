Who's been sentenced from Corby, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Nazif Myftari

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 56

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 13/04/20 at Northamptonshire used or threatened unlawful violence towards another; at Eastfield Park, Wellingborough, were in possession of a lock knife; on 01/12/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Not guilty to April offences, guilty to December offence. Verdict on April offences: Proved in absence. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Pantelei Tarlev

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age: 40

On 15/01/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Trudy Jordan

Glendon Road, Rothwell. Age: 54

On 13/12/21 at Broughton assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Dalton Martin-Hyde

Mill Road, Woodford. Age: 28

On 16/05/21 at Raunds threatened a woman that he would smash the door of her house; on 25/01/20 at Irthlingborough assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Andrei Istrati

Charnwood Road, Corby. Age: 30

On 27/11/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £166, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jak Noble

Maxwell Walk, Corby. Age: 20

On 27/11/21 at A43 Kettering Road drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Aruns Pugacs

Shakespeare Way, Corby. Age: 35

On 27/11/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £630, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jake Byrne

Bonington Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 27/12/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.