Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Rothwell, Finedon and Kettering
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Adam McTaggart
Clydesdale Road, Corby. Age 39.
On 02/04/24, drove a Ford Focus on the A6116 without due care and attention, in that he overtook a Scania lorry on a solid white line with a Fiat 500 oncoming, causing a collision with the lorry and the Fiat to veer off the road and flip over onto the top of a hedgerow.
Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with nine penalty points. Fined £600, ordered to pay costs of £130 and a surcharge of £240.
Anthony Gurney
Wales Street, Rothwell. Age 60.
On 15/05/24 at Braybrooke Road, Desborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 15/05/24 at Weekley Woods Justice Centre failed to provide a breath specimen when suspected of having driven a vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £700. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Ordered to pay £310 costs.
Nicusor Dima
Epsom Walk, Corby. Age 35.
On 24/07/24 used a motor vehicle on Dunedin Road, Corby, without insurance; on 27/07/24 at Dunedin Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; on 27/08/24 failed to surrender to custody.
Plea: Guilty. Prison sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for two years. Ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. Fined £368, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.
Katie Viney
Milner Road, Finedon. Age 41.
On 27/07/24 at Crow Lane, Northampton, drove a Jeep Renegade after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. Six month community order to include 20 days of supervision. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Mark Nichol
Hedgehog Drive, Rothwell. Age 51.
On 25/06/24 at High Street, Rothwell, drove a Vauxhall Insignia after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. Community order to include 25 rehabilitation days. Fined £200, ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114.
Boy, 15, from Kettering
(Cannot be named as he is a youth)
On 21/06/24 drove a Toyota Yaris otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance; on 21/06/24 at Staffordshire drove a Toyota Yaris dangerously on the M6; on 29/06/24 at Kettering, damaged a photo booth to the value of £210 belonging to Clearhill Limited; on 28/06/24 at Kettering, assaulted a man; on 30/08/24 at Kettering stole a Roku TV stick of a value of £20 belonging to B&M.
Plea: Guilty. Referred to the youth offending team for nine months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Rashidat Abodunrin
Constable Road, Corby. Age 40.
On 04/07/24 drove a Honda Civic on Morland Road, Corby, not displaying L-plates as a provisional driver, unsupervised by a qualified driver.
Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with three points. Fined £115, ordered to pay a £90 fine and a surcharge of £46.