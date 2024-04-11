Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Oluwassanmi Akinlade

Mallery Close, Rushden. Age: 30

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 13/01/24 at Wellingborough drove a BMW dangerously; while disqualified; without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months.

Jake Ibbitson

Swan Close, Raunds. Age: 27

On 17/12/23 at Rushden stole four cans of Stella Artois from Park Road Stores; on 18/12/23 at Rushden stole four cans of Stella Artois and four bottles of Desperados from Park Road Stores; on 22/12/23 at Rushden stole four cans of Holsten Pils from Park Road Stores; on 22/02/24 at Raunds were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks. To pay compensation of £30.04.

Mark Skinner

No fixed address. Age: 53

On 12/03/24 at Northamptonshire, being a registered sex offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with notification requirements; on 19/03/24 at Kettering had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority; interfered with a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Megan Irving

Gravely Street, Rushden. Age: 23

On 09/10/23 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; stole items worth £225 from Primark.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gareth Jones

North Street, Raunds. Age: 41

On 30/12/23 at Wellingborough, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements; on 20/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Precious Bwanali

Kirkwall, Corby. Age: 31

On 25/02/24 at Northampton drove a Lexus after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £366, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £146.

Heidi James

No fixed address. Age: 24

On 20/03/24 at Corby stole two bottles of Jack Daniel’s and three bottles of Courvoisier worth £169 from Asda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Robert Alexii

Uist Walk, Corby. Age: 22

On 14/08/23 at Corby possessed a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of PAVA without authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Hayley Brown

Queens Road, Wollaston. Age: 59

On 23/09/23 at Wellingborough drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 203 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £460, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.

Holly Fensom

London Road, Wollaston. Age: 32

On 01/01/24 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 156 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.