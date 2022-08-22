Who's been sentenced from Corby, Loddington, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Richard Brawn

Aspen Close, Rushden. Age: 33

Court news

On 28/11/21 at Northampton used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; at Kettering committed a public nuisance by indecently exposing himself; with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Connor Gilbert

Park Avenue, Raunds. Age: 24

On 25/05/22 at Raunds assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £250. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman.

Caitlin Loakes

Northbrook, Corby. Age: 22

On 28/06/22 at Corby were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Maureen Johnston

Tettenhall Close, Corby. Age: 35

On 19/12/21 at The Candle pub, Corby, stole £45 belonging to a man.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 15 months. To pay compensation of £45, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Connor Holland

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 08/08/22 entered the Co-op in Olympic Way, Wellingborough, which was banned by a criminal behaviour order; stole meat worth £65 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £65 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Leonard Noble

Owen Close, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 04/05/22 at Kingsway, Wellingborough, drove a Vauxhall while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Michelle Collins

Main Street, Loddington. Age: 59

On 07/07/21 at BP Petrol Station, A14 Kettering, drove without due care and attention by colliding with a pedestrian that was crossing in front of her, causing minor injury.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £1,845, to pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £185. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Igors Litcenko

Bluebell Close, Wellingborough. Age: 51

Between 15/07/22 and 20/07/22 at Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.