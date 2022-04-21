Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Callum Dashwood-Ball

Neale Close, Wollaston. Age: 23

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 16/03/22 at Bozeat drove a Toyota after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Cameron Williams-Ferguson

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 21

On 28/09/21 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Odette Biddle

Park Road, Kettering. Age: 37

On 03/07/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £165 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Blayne Chester

Heather Road, Kettering. Age: 30

On 24/01/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; between 22/05/21 and 06/06/21 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty to harassment, not guilty to assault. Verdict on assault: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. To complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining orders made banning contact with two named women or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £750 and a victim surcharge of £128.

David Savage

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 09/02/22 at Wellingborough drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Courtney Cutts

Tordoff Place, Kettering. Age: 23

On 14/03/22 at Northampton damaged a person’s vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Scott Tippett

Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 24/10/21 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £215, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Tobias Smith

Cornwall Road, Kettering. Age: 43

Between 22/10/20 and 05/11/20 at Wellingborough sent a woman a voicemail which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named address. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.