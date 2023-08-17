News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Peter Kent

Willow Road, Kettering. Age: 51

On 09/07/23 at the Earl of Dalkeith, Kettering, assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,038. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £415.

Justin White

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 05/10/22 at Northampton produced 13 plants of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Lewis Lichfield

No fixed address. Age: 23

On 03/11/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a prison officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay compensation of £200.

Adam Rowland

Flatford Close, Corby. Age: 34

On or between 24/09/22, 19/10/22, 20/10/22 and 22/10/22 breached a non-molestation order by sending an email and attempting to contact a woman by social media.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending two named addresses. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Martin Ball

Stour Road, Corby. Age: 50

On 16/03/23 at Wellingborough damaged a ground floor window belonging to Euro Hotel; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; on 26/06/23 at Northamptonshire failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with electronic monitoring and rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £320 and costs of £85.

Nicholas Murphy

Neptune Road, Wellingborough. Age: 50

On 12/07/22 at Northampton sent a message which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a 60-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made restricting contact with a named woman or going within 100m of a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Mariusz Tomaszewski

Calder Close, Corby. Age: 44

On 05/02/23 at Corby smashed a man’s window; had an offensive weapon, namely a crowbar, in a public place; assaulted a person by beating them; were in possession of amphetamine; had an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in a public place; on 12/07/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £200 and a victim surcharge of £154.

McKenzie Carter

Headingley Road, Rushden. Age: 19

On 14/01/23 at Rushden damaged a man’s vehicle to the value of £250.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50. To pay compensation of £250 and costs of £85.