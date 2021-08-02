Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Weekley and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Luke Stephenson

Walnut Crescent, Kettering. Age: 25

In court

On 07/10/20 at Kettering were in possession of a quantity of cannabis; had articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft; were found in a warehouse without a lawful or reasonable excuse for being in the premises.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Arron Forster

Glyndebourne Gardens, Corby. Age: 33

On 31/05/21 at Corby attended an address in breach of a restraining order; on 07/06/21 at Corby contacted a woman by text messages and phone calls in breach of a restraining order; on 08/06/21 at Corby indirectly contacted a woman in breach of a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 180 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Andru-Jay Burgess

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 21

On 19/02/2020 in Corby, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely fuel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £20; on 19/02/2020 in Corby, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely fuel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £43.94

Plea: Guilty. Committed to prison for eight weeks, to pay compensation of £63.94.

Ryan David Corr

Grantham Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 18/02/2020 in Corby, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely petrol, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £134.56; on 19/02/2020 in Corby,, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely fuel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £20; on 19/02/2020 in Corby, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely diesel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £43.94; on 19/02/2020 in Corby drove a Ford Fiesta in Dalton Road, Corby, while banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence; without insurance; on 19/02/2020 in Corby, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely diesel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £120.70.

Plea: Guilty. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, to pay compensation of £255.26.

Allistair Johnston

Shackleton Close, Corby. Age: 28

On 12/04/2020 in Corby, damaged items within a property, and property within the communal kitchen to the value of £1,700, belonging to JBL Property Group; assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £700, surcharge to fund victim services of £128, costs of £85, restraining order bans defendant from contacting victim and from entering a named street in Corby.

Linzi Chambers-Moffatt

Cotswold Close, Corby. Age: 31

On 16/04/2020 in Corby sent Facebook posts which were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order bans the defendant from contacting a named person. Fined £415, surcharge to fund victim services of £42, costs of £200.

Bogdan Ungurasu

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 21/07/2021 in Wellingborough, when suspected of having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence; drove without insurance; without a licence; on 03/10/2020 in Dagenham drove a Mazda 6 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 127mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, banned from driving for 36 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128, costs of £170.

Nicholas Nigel James Brown

The Bungalows, Weekley. Age: 53

On 30/12/2020 drove a motor vehicle at the car park in Churchill Way, Burton Latimer, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in your blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 31/12/2020 drove a motor vehicle at the car park in Churchill Way, Burton Latimer, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood exceeded the specified limit

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.