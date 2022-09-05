Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Warmington and Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Zak Crockford

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 09/04/21 at Kettering used a Voi scooter while disqualified from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £667, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Webb

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 31

On 19/08/22 at Corby attended and remained at an address which was banned by a restraining order; on 16/08/22 at Corby attended an address and banged on the door in an attempt to contact a woman which was banned by a restraining order; on 09/08/22 at Corby attended and remained at an address which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 11 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Katarzyna Sokulska

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 42

On 06/07/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 32 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Ashley Caldwell

Draper’s Close, Warmington. Age: 31

On 24/01/22 at Upper Benefield drove a Ford Fiesta without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £207, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Connor Core

Puffin Close, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 27/09/19 at Wellingborough were in possession of 64g of cannabis; were in possession of 7.19g of MDMA; were in possession of 6.51g of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Vivek Jayaraj

Grimsthorpe Avenue, Kettering. Age: 37

On 08/07/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £518, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £207.

Nicholas Daniel Wade

Queensway, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 07/02/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jack Oliver

St John’s Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 08/07/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.