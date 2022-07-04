Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Thrapston, Naseby, Rushden and Finedon

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Majid Hussain

Midland Road, Thrapston. Age: 41

Court news

On 01/03/22 at Thrapston assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be under an electronic curfew for three months. To pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85.

Chelsea Burgess

Aster Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 19/04/22 at Horsemarket, Kettering, were in possession of a kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Nigel Gardner

School Lane, Naseby. Age: 65

On 07/09/21 at Naseby with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £360. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Liam Bradley

Little Street, Rushden. Age: 35

On 30/01/22 at Rushden drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely ketamine, in blood, namely 593 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Charlene Webb

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 19/05/22 at Willow Place, Corby, stole a handbag and contents belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Arthur Brown

Edith Close, Finedon. Age: 50

On 04/04/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £161, to pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Sophie Briggs

Louisa Drive, Kettering. Age: 31

On 17/09/20 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Robert Mawbey

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 44

On 20/03/22 at Sainsbury’s, Kettering, stole three bottles of Champagne worth £102; on 10/06/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 24/05/22 at Regent Street, Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £200, to pay costs of £170 and compensation of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.