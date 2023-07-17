Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Aaron Hastings
Turner Road, Corby. Age: 30
On 02/04/22 at Northamptonshire damaged a French window door pane to the value of £298.29.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £298.29, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.
Stephen Coleman
Green Lane, Kettering. Age: 34
On 03/06/23 at King Street, Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.
Joe Clarke
Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 25
On 19/06/23 at Kettering attended an address and were in contact with two named people which was banned by a restraining order; during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £183.
Joshua Cooper
Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31
On 18/04/23 at Wellingborough drove a Seat while disqualified; without insurance; on 09/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 170 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85.
Aigars Sambars
Elsden Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32
On 21/09/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Charlene Howard
Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 36
On 05/05/23 at Kettering were in possession of crack cocaine; on 10/03/23 at Boots, Rushden Lakes, stole make-up, skin care products and Lucozade worth £200; on 19/03/23 at Pets at Home, Wellingborough, stole items worth £88; on 18/03/23 at Pets at Home, Wellingborough, stole items worth £97.50; on 17/03/23 at Pets at Home, Wellingborough, stole items worth £51; on 18/03/24 at Co-op, Wellingborough, stole groceries worth £100; assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £586.50.
Jordan Gillies
Stanier Road, Corby. Age: 28
On 08/04/23 at Corby drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £692, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £277.
Ashleigh Read
Huntingdon Road, Thrapston. Age: 28
On or about 22/06/23 at Kettering assaulted a police constable by beating him; on or about 23/06/23 at Kettering assaulted a police constable by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.