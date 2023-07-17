Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Aaron Hastings

Turner Road, Corby. Age: 30

Court news

On 02/04/22 at Northamptonshire damaged a French window door pane to the value of £298.29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £298.29, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Stephen Coleman

Green Lane, Kettering. Age: 34

On 03/06/23 at King Street, Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Joe Clarke

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 25

On 19/06/23 at Kettering attended an address and were in contact with two named people which was banned by a restraining order; during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £183.

Joshua Cooper

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 18/04/23 at Wellingborough drove a Seat while disqualified; without insurance; on 09/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 170 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85.

Aigars Sambars

Elsden Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 21/09/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Charlene Howard

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 05/05/23 at Kettering were in possession of crack cocaine; on 10/03/23 at Boots, Rushden Lakes, stole make-up, skin care products and Lucozade worth £200; on 19/03/23 at Pets at Home, Wellingborough, stole items worth £88; on 18/03/23 at Pets at Home, Wellingborough, stole items worth £97.50; on 17/03/23 at Pets at Home, Wellingborough, stole items worth £51; on 18/03/24 at Co-op, Wellingborough, stole groceries worth £100; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £586.50.

Jordan Gillies

Stanier Road, Corby. Age: 28

On 08/04/23 at Corby drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £692, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £277.

Ashleigh Read

Huntingdon Road, Thrapston. Age: 28

On or about 22/06/23 at Kettering assaulted a police constable by beating him; on or about 23/06/23 at Kettering assaulted a police constable by beating him.