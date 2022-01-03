Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Stanwick and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Tony Adams

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 45

In court

On 02/04/20 at Rushton drove whilst unfit to drive through drugs.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £180, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Sharon Gilchrist

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 21/03/21 at Corby stole a TV and remote worth £50 belonging to Amicus Trust.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three weeks. To pay compensation of £50.

Vinit Kumar

Bayes Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 05/11/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Stuart McCreadie

Snatchill Close, Corby. Age: 42

On 15/09/20 at Corby were in possession of 0.98g of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Dobrin Arghir

Castle Street, Wellingborough. Age: 54

On 05/11/21 at Wellingborough drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

James Hennessy

Church Street, Stanwick. Age: 29

On 06/11/21 at Northampton drove a VW Golf after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Duane Cox

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 37

On 28/10/21 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis; on 03/12/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Anne Chapman

Cherry Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 24/04/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; between 02/06/21 and 03/06/21 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; between 02/06/21 and 03/06/21 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man; on 26/04/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 26/04/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 05/05/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £170 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.