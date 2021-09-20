Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushton, Wellingborough and Woodnewton

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Rees Taylor

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 21

In court

On 09/08/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Chloe Molloy

No fixed address. Age: 31

On 22/05/21 at Corby assaulted a man by hitting him with a cactus, causing injury; stole a cactus belonging to Flowertime; used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him; on 14/06/21 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 31/08/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £60, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jamie Boyle

Herford Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 27/05/21 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £200 and to pay compensation of a total of £200.

Hayley Forsyth

Desborough Road, Rushton. Age: 45

On 11/03/21 at Rushton were in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £210. To pay compensation of £99.64, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Marcin Furmaniak

Grafton Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 11/08/21 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £880, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Thomas Sadler

Oundle Road, Woodnewton. Age: 30

On 05/06/20 at Northampton were in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay a victim surcharge of £22.

Jade Goodright

Durban Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 10/10/19 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating her; on 09/10/19 at Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her; on 11/11/19 at Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her; on 13/11/19 assaulted a woman by beating her; on 05/06/19 at Northampton assaulted an emergency worker by beating him.

Plea: Guilty to assaults on woman; not guilty to assaults on police officer and emergency worker. Verdict on denied offences: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of a total of £325.

Andrei-Ciprian Lupu

Lismore Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 30/05/21 at Uppingham Road, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 124mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.