Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston, Wellingborough and Wollaston
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Glen McCarthy
Strode Road, Wellingborough. Age: 20
On 04/01/23 at Wellingborough had a folding pocket knife which had a blade with a cutting edge which exceeded 3in; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Fined £128, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Steven McCann
Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 44
On 21/06/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Not guilty to assault, guilty to drug possession. Verdict on assault: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Amandeep Singh
Aintree Drive, Rushden. Age: 32
On 24/03/23 at Rushden when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £623, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Emily Tatsis
Chainbridge Court, Thrapston. Age: 18
On 07/08/22 at Kettering assaulted a constable by beating him; assaulted a constable by beating him; assaulted a constable.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £1,200. To pay costs of £200 and compensation of £100.
Daniel Boylan
Gower Close, Kettering. Age: 31
On 23/05/22 at Northampton were in possession of cannabis; on 22/05/22 at Northampton had a knife in a public place; with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 35 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.
Louise Iwanoff
Cobden Street, Kettering. Age: 35
On 09/05/23 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Kyle Richardson-Cronk
Irchester Road, Wollaston. Age: 25
On 10/06/23 at Wellingborough drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.
Devon Windross
Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age: 33
On 17/06/23 at Corby stole meat worth £250 from M&S; between 14/06/23 and 22/06/23 at Corby stole goods worth £270 from the Co-op; on 28/06/23 at Corby stole items from M&S; on 26/05/23 at Corby stole meat and fish worth £100 from M&S; on 23/06/23 at Corby stole meat worth £200 from M&S; between 13/06/23 and 27/06/23 at Corby stole items worth £134.50 from the Co-op.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 50 weeks. To pay compensation of £954.50.
Bonnie Easton
Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 30
On 19/06/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £253, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £101.