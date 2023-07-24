Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Glen McCarthy

Strode Road, Wellingborough. Age: 20

Court news

On 04/01/23 at Wellingborough had a folding pocket knife which had a blade with a cutting edge which exceeded 3in; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Fined £128, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Steven McCann

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 44

On 21/06/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Not guilty to assault, guilty to drug possession. Verdict on assault: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Amandeep Singh

Aintree Drive, Rushden. Age: 32

On 24/03/23 at Rushden when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £623, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Emily Tatsis

Chainbridge Court, Thrapston. Age: 18

On 07/08/22 at Kettering assaulted a constable by beating him; assaulted a constable by beating him; assaulted a constable.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £1,200. To pay costs of £200 and compensation of £100.

Daniel Boylan

Gower Close, Kettering. Age: 31

On 23/05/22 at Northampton were in possession of cannabis; on 22/05/22 at Northampton had a knife in a public place; with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 35 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £187.

Louise Iwanoff

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age: 35

On 09/05/23 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Kyle Richardson-Cronk

Irchester Road, Wollaston. Age: 25

On 10/06/23 at Wellingborough drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Devon Windross

Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age: 33

On 17/06/23 at Corby stole meat worth £250 from M&S; between 14/06/23 and 22/06/23 at Corby stole goods worth £270 from the Co-op; on 28/06/23 at Corby stole items from M&S; on 26/05/23 at Corby stole meat and fish worth £100 from M&S; on 23/06/23 at Corby stole meat worth £200 from M&S; between 13/06/23 and 27/06/23 at Corby stole items worth £134.50 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 50 weeks. To pay compensation of £954.50.

Bonnie Easton

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 30

On 19/06/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

